Organizers spend Thursday setting up BBQ fest in Owensboro

The International Barbeque Festival in downtown Owensboro kicks off Friday.

Event organizers stayed busy Thursday making sure everything is ready to go. They tell us this is one of the craziest times of the festival.

Streets were closed down and vendors started moving in around 5 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say over 60 food vendors will be running this weekend.

Organizers were still getting calls Thursday from potential vendors but they had to turn them away. There is no more space left.

The rides also started going up, as well as tents for the family area. Crews were out making sure all of the booths will have electricity.

The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

