Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

A car crashed into an Evansville CVS Pharmacy just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

It happened at the East Morgan Avenue location. We're told the driver ran over the curb and went straight into the building.

The store is closed for now. There were no injuries reported.

