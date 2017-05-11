Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A car crashed into an Evansville CVS Pharmacy just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

It happened at the East Morgan Avenue location. We're told the driver ran over the curb and went straight into the building.

The store is closed for now. There were no injuries reported.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

