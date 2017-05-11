Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.More >>
Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system.More >>
An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover. It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.More >>
If you're a fan of shopping locally, you'll want to hear this. We heard about Schnucks' new delivery service kicking off, but this new website will allow you to get locally-grown products delivered to you from local farmers. It's called MarketWagon.com.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
