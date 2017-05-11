Otters hold media day as opening season is around the corner - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Otters hold media day as opening season is around the corner

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Evansville Otters) (Source: Evansville Otters)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The preseason is over, the roster is now set, and the Evansville Otters' opening day is right around the corner. 

On Thursday, the team held Media Day at Bosse Field in advance of its season-opener on Friday.  

There's certainly plenty of buzz after the Otters won the Frontier League title last year, and team officials told us season ticket sales are up as next weekend's home opener draws near. 

Last year, there were restrictions on when you could redeem those vouchers, but those are now gone.  

The Otters open up Friday at Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

