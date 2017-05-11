Jasper schools go electronic

Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system.

Assistant Superintendent Todd Hitchcock said this move is going to make it easier on staff and parents.

Hitchcock told 14 News not only will it save a ton of paper but also a lot of time for employees when they go to do their data entry.

He said they're already in the process of transferring to the new online system, and students will also get their class schedules digitally.

