Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.

It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

Just under $2-million in community development block grant funds were just sitting around. That's until city officials stepped in and said they can do better.

Because of them, Ivy Tech's Head Start program will see a brand new playground.

It's just one of the many projects they poured these leftover funds into.

Two years ago, Kelley Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development approached city council with a list of large projects. He said just under $2-million in community development block grant funds accumulated over a 10-year period and it needed to be used up.

His finance team worked long hours to relocate every dime and he brought 10 projects to the city council, which include improvements at the UCS shelter downtown and a new freezer at the Tri-State Foodbank.

City reps approved the use of $89,000 for the playground project.

Coures says this is the last of the big projects that came from that money. We should see development on this project by the summer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.