Evansville man sentenced to eight years for child molesting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man who pleaded guilty to child molesting has been sentenced.

Millard Johnson was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday afternoon. He pleaded guilty in April. 

Johnson was arrested in December, accused of molesting a child at his wife's home daycare. 

