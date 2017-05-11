EPD arrest man involved in chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD arrest man involved in chase

(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail after a police chase earlier this month.

Officers say they tried to pull 22-year-old Deshay Hackner over for speeding on Fares Avenue on May 5.

Officers say he kept driving, stopped in front of the 711 Tavern and dropped a person off. Police say he continued driving, eventually jumping from the moving vehicle on Columbia. 

Officers say his car struck a light pole before he ran from the scene.

He was arrested early Thursday morning.

He's facing numerous charges including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness. 

