Special Report: Sole Survivor

Holly Dunn Pendleton is the only survivor of an infamous railroad serial killer; a Mexican migrant who is responsible for at least 15 deaths around the United States.

Holly has a lot to feel good about 20 years later and she wants the whole world to know she's doing okay and others going through hard times, will too.

Now a mom, she wishes her 10-month-old son, Warren, the most beautiful life.

"You never want them to be hurt," she said. "Even now when they're sick, it breaks my heart."

That's because she knows what it's like to go through pain, but in her case, it's much deeper.

"What I wanted to know was, 'Was I crazy? Am I going crazy? I can't concentrate. I'm literally like coming out of my skin. I feel like I'm falling apart. Am I going crazy?'"

Those were the thoughts running through Holly's head as she was coping with the image of her college boyfriend being murdered and she being viciously attacked and left for dead.

"That's all I wanted to know in my healing process and what I wanted to hear from survivors," she said.

So she has made it her mission ever since to do the same for other survivors: talk about her journey.

This time, it's on paper.

"There was a time in my life I (sought) out every book I could find on sexual assault, on survivor's that had written books, and they helped me," said Holly. "That's what I would think someone would do with my book."

Holly's book, "Sole Survivor," talks about her attack, the trial, therapy, and support groups.

"It was emotionally draining, it was hard to relive everything, to remember everything and in very intimate detail."

But the big theme is her healing journey.

She will agree that some of the ways she coped didn't necessarily come across as healthy. But at that time, it's what she needed to do for herself and for all of her attacker's victims.

"I want people to know that there is no right or wrong way to heal," she said. "It's a journey. If you're healing and happy and can live a good life, then you're on the right path."

Part of her healing was making an impact on the community, like co-founding Holly's House, a victim's advocacy center in Evansville for families of domestic and sexual abuse.

Her book didn't just bring up hard memories. I brought back good ones too.

"I got so much strength from anyone that is a survivor of intimate crime so if anyone can help get strength from me, if I can be a source of strength then that's amazing because the survivors, to me, are my source of strength."

All of this work is to help others see there is hope.

"I will always be healing. This will always be something that happened in my life, it's never going to go away so I'll just keep doing what I can and living my life and that's the best I can do."

Holly is a survivor, a motivational speaker, and now an author. But those aren't her favorite titles.

"Holly is a mom. I really feel like Mom Holly, that's my favorite title," she said. "That's what I'll cry about because that is my favorite job I have right now."

That's how she lives her life today: as Holly the mom and making sure her kids live a happy life.