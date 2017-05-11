Court to accept Chandler father's plea in son's death, but not yet

Court records show a Chandler man charged in his son's death intends to plead guilty to a lesser charge, but the plea hearing won't be until 2018.

Roy Cronin was charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Tony Cronin.

It happened in February 2016 in the 700 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Pine Crest Mobile Home Park.

Court records show on March 1, 2017, Cronin confirmed he intends to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

It shows all parties have agreed to the deal, but the court will withhold entering a judgment of conviction for three years.

During that time, Cronin will be on GPS monitoring for two years and one year of probation. Records show he has credit for 384 days already served.

If he completes the time with no new arrests, the court will convict him of involuntary manslaughter and sentence him to time served.

If Cronin is arrested again, he'll be convicted on voluntary manslaughter and face 10 to 30 years in prison.

Also in March, the courts approved expanding Cronin's terms of supervised released so he could have a job.

A progress hearing is set for August on 2017. A guilty plea hearing is set for August 2018.

