IL man flown to hospital after crash in Wabash Co.

A Grayville, Illinois, man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Wabash County.

It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 1 near E. 400 Rd.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jacob Knight ran off the road, then over corrected. They say he hit a ditch, rolled over twice, and hit a tree.

Knight was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a trauma center due to his injuries.

