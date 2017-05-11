IL man flown to hospital after crash in Wabash Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IL man flown to hospital after crash in Wabash Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Wabash Co. Sheriff's Office Source: Wabash Co. Sheriff's Office
WABASH CO., IL (WFIE) -

A Grayville, Illinois, man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Wabash County. 

It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 1 near E. 400 Rd. 

Deputies say 23-year-old Jacob Knight ran off the road, then over corrected. They say he hit a ditch, rolled over twice, and hit a tree. 

Knight was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a trauma center due to his injuries. 

