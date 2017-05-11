IL man flown to hospital after crash in Wabash Co.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jacob Knight ran off the road, then over corrected. They say he hit a ditch, rolled over twice, and hit a tree.More >>
Elton John is returning to Evansville for a one-night performance at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 11, 2017 as part of a 6-city concert tour.More >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
The break happened early Thursday morning on Petersburg Road between Derrington Drive and Senate Avenue.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Evansville. Police say a male was found dead in trails near Hoosier Avenue.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
