Elton John coming to Evansville

Elton John is returning to Evansville for a one-night performance at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 11, 2017 as part of a 6-city concert tour.

The performance will feature iconic hits and classic album tracks from throughout his five-decade career, as well as selected tracks from his latest release, Wonderful Crazy Night.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

