Driver taken to hospital after truck crashes into Evansville business

Elton John is returning to Evansville for a one-night performance at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 11, 2017 as part of a 6-city concert tour.More >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
The break happened early Thursday morning on Petersburg Road between Derrington Drive and Senate Avenue.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Evansville. Police say a male was found dead in trails near Hoosier Avenue.More >>
"For a faceless, bureaucratic agency to hold the commission hostage, to expect us to act like their puppets and make us sign this document that held us accountable to them is completely absurd," said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
