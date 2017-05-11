Driver taken to hospital after truck crashes into Evansville business

A pickup truck crashed into an Evansville business Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Safety-Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph Road.

Deputies say the truck was heading north on St. Joe when a medical condition caused the driver to go off the road and across the parking lot of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136. The truck continued through the grass and hit the Safety-Kleen building.

Driver runs pickup truck into Safety Clean Systems at N. St. Joe & St. Joe Industrial Park drive. VCSO believes driver had medical condition pic.twitter.com/VGFkAejCSk — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) May 11, 2017

We're told the truck traveled about 100 yards from the road to the crash.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital. No word yet on that person's condition.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.