Driver taken to hospital after truck crashes into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A pickup truck crashed into an Evansville business Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Safety-Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph Road.

Deputies say the truck was heading north on St. Joe when a medical condition caused the driver to go off the road and across the parking lot of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136. The truck continued through the grass and hit the Safety-Kleen building.

We're told the truck traveled about 100 yards from the road to the crash.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital. No word yet on that person's condition.

