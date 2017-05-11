Driver dies after truck crashes into Evansville business

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into an Evansville business Thursday morning has died.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Safety-Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph Road.

Deputies say 64-year-old Robert Akin, of Evansville, was driving north on St. Joe when a medical condition caused him to go off the road and across the parking lot of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136. His truck continued through the grass and hit the Safety-Kleen building.

Driver runs pickup truck into Safety Clean Systems at N. St. Joe & St. Joe Industrial Park drive. VCSO believes driver had medical condition pic.twitter.com/VGFkAejCSk — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) May 11, 2017

We're told the truck traveled about 100 yards from the road to the crash.

Akin was taken to the hospital where he later died. The cause of the crash was listed as driver illness.

