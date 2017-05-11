Water back on after break in Evansville

Evansville Water and Sewer crews spent much of Thursday repairing a water main break.

It happened early Thursday morning on Petersburg Road between Derrington Drive and Senate Avenue.

Our crew was there as workers were trying to stop the rushing water from the break that was in a ditch next to the road.

By 1:45 in the afternoon, water officials told us the break was fixed, but they are still working on cleaning up the road.

Officials say it was a cast iron, high pressure line which made it more difficult to fix.

We're told seven homes are impacted. If a boil advisory is issued, hangers will be put on their doors.

