Crews working to repair water main break

Evansville Water and Sewer crews are working to repair a water main break.

The break happened early Thursday morning on Petersburg Road between Derrington Drive and Senate Avenue.

Our crew says there are road closed signs at both ends of Petersburg, but some people are still driving around them.

Our crew was there as workers were trying to stop the rushing water from the break that was in a ditch next to the road.

We're told no homes were ever in danger from the water.

EWSU crews have put these Boil Advisories signs on several homes close to the water main break. pic.twitter.com/H7KZd5I3K1 — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) May 11, 2017

