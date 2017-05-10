Lady Aces' talented trio score big in post season hardware

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Evansville. Police say a male was found dead in trails near Hoosier Avenue.More >>
"For a faceless, bureaucratic agency to hold the commission hostage, to expect us to act like their puppets and make us sign this document that held us accountable to them is completely absurd," said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.More >>
A former catholic school cafeteria manager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to theft.More >>
This summer, the Tri-State Food Bank will make an effort to help hungry children in Evansville.More >>
Body cams are doing their job for law enforcement. That's what Henderson County Sheriff Deputies said when it comes to the cameras they wear on their chests every day.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
