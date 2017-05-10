Vanderburgh Commissioner voices concerns about two government agencies on social media

"For a faceless, bureaucratic agency to hold the commission hostage, to expect us to act like their puppets and make us sign this document that held us accountable to them is completely absurd," said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.

Strong words from a Vanderburgh County commissioner aimed at members of two government boards.

Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave is upset over a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the Metropolitan Plan Organization and the Area Plan Commission over development along University Parkway.

Musgrave, who is a member of the Area Plan Commission, took to Facebook today to voice her concerns.

She wrote "some officials think their agendas are more important than those of elected officials" and even accused members of those boards of attempting to blackmail the commissioners.

"In a nutshell, the commissioners were asked to sign a Memorandum of Understanding based on a plan that was non-existent and be fined if we violated this unwritten, non-existent plan," said Musgrave.



Musgrave believes part of that memorandum of understanding with the two government agencies is unconstitutional.

She took to social media to let her concerns be known about those boards.



"This document seemed to request us to act like a rubber stamp to a bureaucratic agency and act like puppets signing whatever it was they proposed to us," said Musgrave. "That's not going to happen under my watch."



"To basically accuse the area plan commission and the MPO of forcing anything, that just wasn't the case," said Stacey Stevens, the president of the Area Plan Commission.

Stevens says the agreement was to allow a study to be done to possibly develop areas along University Parkway.



"It makes perfect sense to plan your work and work your plan," said Stevens. "I don't understand how at this point there's confusion since she's known about this since last year and nobody is trying to force anybody to do anything."



During a recent meeting, commissioners tabled that memorandum because they were concerned with some of the languages in it.



"This is a prime example those same agencies forcing, dictating to their employers, the government, how we are going to proceed with a plan," said Musgrave.



"We're trying to keep University Parkway from being like where we have to tear out a road and where traffic is an issue and people drive out there in 20 years or 30 years from now and say, Gosh, who planned this? This place is a nightmare," said Stevens.

