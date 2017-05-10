Screaming Eagles score big in All-GLVC selections

University of Southern Indiana senior right-handed pitcher Lucas Barnett (Sellersburg, Indiana) was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year and first team All-GLVC East Division as a starting pitcher at the GLVC Awards Barbecue Wednesday night. Barnett leads seven Screaming Eagles who were honored by the league with All-GLVC East honors.



Barnett leads the Eagles and is second in the GLVC in ERA (2.18) and sixth in the conference in opposition batting average (.246), while tying for the USI team-lead in victories (six). The first team All-GLVC East starting pitcher is 6-1 overall in 12 appearances, 11 starts, three complete games, and a shutout. He was impressive in the GLVC action, posting a 5-1 record and a 1.29 ERA in seven starts and 49 innings of work.



Joining Barnett on the All-GLVC East Division first team is sophomore second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana), junior outfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana), and junior right-handed pitcher Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky).



McNamara, who earned All-GLVC honors for the second-straight year after earning second team honors last year, leads the Eagles with a .360 average, .398 in conference play. He also leads USI with 42 RBIs, seven home runs, and seven doubles.



Griffin, who is tied with Barnett for the team-lead in victories (six), earn his first All-GLVC honor after posting a 6-3 overall record and a USI single-season record and team-best 86 strikeouts. The two-time GLVC Pitcher of the Week also has a team-best four complete games and two shutouts in 2017.



Fleming, who also earns his first All-GLVC East honor, is hitting .300 this spring, .338 in GLVC play. The sophomore second baseman, who took over the USI lead-off spot late in the regular season, walked a team-best 23 times and is second with 11 stolen bases.



Earning second-team All-GLVC East honors are senior right-handed relief pitcher Justin Watts (Bryan, Ohio), junior infielder Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana), and sophomore catcher Logan Brown (Mt. Vernon, Indiana).



Watts finished the season with a team-best seven saves in 20 appearances out of the bullpen, while posting a 5-1 record and a 2.93 ERA. He also struck out 41 batters in 30.2 innings of work.



Griggs, who earns his second All-GLVC honor, finished the regular season with a .286 batting average, .317 in the GLVC, in 49 games and ranked first on the team with 36 runs scored. The junior third baseman/shortstop was second in the team with 36 RBIs and third on the squad with 11 doubles and two home runs.



Brown earns his first All-GLVC award in his first full season as the USI catcher. The sophomore receiver hit .341 in 27 GLVC games, .286 overall. He also drove in 24 RBIs and threw out 25 of 38 runners attempting to steal.



USI, the top seed from the GLVC East Division, starts GLVC Tournament action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it plays William Jewell College, the fourth-seed from the GLVC West Division, at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department