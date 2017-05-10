Former cafeteria manager sentenced for theft

A former catholic school cafeteria manager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to theft.

Mary Merrill, 50, was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Authorities said an investigation began after someone at St. Benedict's Cathedral in Evansville noticed more than $149,000 disappeared from the cafeteria account.

Authorities said Merrill must pay full restitution to the school and serve one year of supervised release following her sentence.

