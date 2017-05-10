Person found dead in wooded area identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Person found dead in wooded area identified

We're told the body was found in the opening of the trees. (WFIE) We're told the body was found in the opening of the trees. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are looking into the discovery of a body on the southeast side.

Two teenage boys say they found the body Wednesday evening while walking in the woods behind East Lodge apartments. That's near Green River Road and Covert Avenue.

A police report says the boys tried to "render aid" to the man until emergency crews arrived. 

The coroner said Thursday that the man is 37-year-old Patrick Williams of Evansville.

He says there was no signs of trauma, and the cause of death will be determined when toxicology results come back in three weeks. 

Investigators told us they do not suspect foul play and that it was likely a suicide or overdose.

