Death investigation underway after body found in wooded area

We're told the body was found in the opening of the trees. (WFIE)

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Evansville.

Police say a man between the age of 35 and 45 was found dead on a trail near Hoosier Avenue.

We're told two teens were walking in the woods when the body was found. The kids reportedly checked for a pulse before authorities were called.

CSI told us they do not suspect foul play and that it was likely a suicide or overdose.

The name of the man will not be released until family is notified.

