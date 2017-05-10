Tri-State Food Bank partnering with library for summer feeding program

This summer, the Tri-State Food Bank will make an effort to help hungry children in Evansville.

The organization and the East Branch Public Library will partner in a Summer Food Service Program.

Free snacks will be made available at the library on East Chandler Avenue to all children under the age of 18.

Glenn Roberts with the Tri-State Food Bank says many kids don't get the proper nutrition they need during the summer, so snacks will be served weekdays from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting May 22 until August 4. There will also be activities for the kids at the library.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.