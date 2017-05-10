Tri-State Food Bank partnering with library for summer feeding program

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Evansville. Police say a male was found dead in trails near Hoosier Avenue.More >>
A former catholic school cafeteria manager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to theft.More >>
This summer, the Tri-State Food Bank will make an effort to help hungry children in Evansville.More >>
Body cams are doing their job for law enforcement. That's what Henderson County Sheriff Deputies said when it comes to the cameras they wear on their chests every day.More >>
Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth said Norfolk Southern Railroad is petitioning to close Madison and Oak crossings.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
