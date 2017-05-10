Body cams prove to be major tool for Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office

Henderson Co. Chief Deputy David Crafton shows off one of the newer body cam models, valued over $1,000 a piece.

Body cams are doing their job for law enforcement. That's what Henderson County Sheriff Deputies said when it comes to the cameras they wear on their chests every day.

Last week, Henderson City Commissioners and the Police Department are starting to research getting body cams for HPD officers next year.

So, we checked in with sheriff deputies to see how it's going for them using the technology after eight years.

"It documents exactly what you did, and exactly when you did it at, so there's really no question," said Deputy Chief David Crafton.

Sheriff Ed Brady and Chief Crafton agree the cameras are by far the best use of a large federal grant they've ever had.

We're told the technology has dramatically decreased time spent on trials. Chief Crafton said it improves transparency and helps with deputy training regardless if you're a veteran or a rookie.

"It's a record of what happened, and I really don't see how people can argue that it's not reliable, or that it hamper's trust in any way," Chief Crafton said.

HPD and city commissioners plan to meet with sheriff deputies early next month for the second 'Body Cam Committee' meeting.

