Oakland City railroad crossings being petitioned

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth said Norfolk Southern Railroad is petitioning to close Madison and Oak crossings.

He said this isn't the first time the railroad has petitioned to close a road and the council never approved those requests. Wirth explained drivers regularly use these two crossings.

He said he believes the rail company wants to shut them down to reduce safety concerns.

"We just don't feel either one of those crossings would be the right ones to close or if any, so I do know they have safety concerns but, at the same time, we have traffic flow that we have to contend with in the community," said Wirth.

Emergency response officials said closing the roads where the rails cross would slow down response times.

Wirth said those crossings are indispensable to police, fire, and ambulance crews.

Oakland City Police Chief, Alec Hensley, said if the crossings were to close, it would slow response times dramatically. Oakland City fire chief, James Deffendall, agreed.

Deffendall explained the Madison crossing is a main north-south artery through town. He said closing the crossing would throw a roadblock in front on his fire trucks.

"I just don't think they understand the importance of these crossings. I understand the safety for the trains and everybody else but they have to understand we have to have our issues for the safety of our community to be able to get from one side to the other," said Deffendall.

Mayor Wirth said there will be a public hearing soon for the community to voice their opinions on the crossing petition.

