Oakland City railroad crossings being petitioned

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth said Norfolk Southern Railroad is petitioning to close Madison and Oak crossings.More >>
Three failing schools in the EVSC are making steady improvement in turning things around. ?More >>
Plans are underway to build a new gym at Newton Parrish Elementary. Principal Steve Bratcher told 14 News they've outgrown the current 25-year-old gym.More >>
For 25 years, the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville has partnered with Holiday World and Splashin Safari to host Holiday World "Play Day." It's a special day designated for students with disabilities.More >>
We're learning more about the fate of an Evansville police officer involved in an excessive force investigation. We're told officer Marcus Craig decided to file for disability so he can retire from the force.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
