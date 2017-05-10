Newton Parrish Elementary to break ground for new gym

Plans are underway to build a new gym at Newton Parrish Elementary. Principal Steve Bratcher told 14 News they've outgrown the current 25-year-old gym.

He said the new one will be larger and include a stage and music room. He also said the old gym will turn into a media center for students and provide extra classrooms.

The library old library will then provide more classroom space for the school which will allow them to provide a pre-school in that area. Principal Steve Bratcher said the project is something staff is very excited about.

"I think it's a pride thing, because people take pride in their high school gym, and they take pride in their elementary gyms," Principal Bratcher said. "It's nice to have a place they can call their own that's going to be able to house all of our events, and it will be more like a big atmosphere to celebrate."

Across the street, Walnut Memorial Baptist Church offered their gym for the school to use during construction time.

The school said the gym should be ready to go by fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.