EPD officer involved in excessive force investigation files for disability

We're learning more about the fate of an Evansville police officer involved in an excessive force investigation.

We're told officer Marcus Craig decided to file for disability so he can retire from the force.

His disability must be approved by the state board. They have 180 days to do so.

Once that happens, then the police merit commission can determine if they want to proceed with his case.

For now, he remains on paid administrative leave.

Craig was one of four members of the EPD suspended after the arrest of robbery suspect Mark Healy.

The police merit commission voted against the chief's recommendation to fire the two officers and demote their Sergeant.

