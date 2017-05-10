25th annual Holiday World "Play Day" raised over 40K for Easter Seals

For 25 years, the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville has partnered with Holiday World and Splashin' Safari to host Holiday World "Play Day." It's a special day designated for students with disabilities.

They are getting to do something they may not normally get to do, on just any day and this day is for them," Holiday World Matt Eckert President and CEO Matt Eckert said. "To be able to give back and to be able to know that we are helping them to create memories too, you can't beat it, you just can't beat it."

This year, the park is more inclusive to those in wheelchairs. Three of the rides are now wheelchair accessible. There is also a new calming room for kids who need a break from the park's sensory stimulation.

Andy Imlay is a former Holiday World employee who is now an Easter Seals Adult Ambassador. He was one of the first to test the carousel out. He said he has never gotten to ride a carousel until now.

"You're never too old to ride a carousel," Imlay told 14 News.

"So many times they face so many challenges," Easter Seals Director of Marketing & Community Relations Pam Kirk said. "Today, there is no challenge at all; they are just here to have fun and have a great day."

All of the proceeds made at the gate will be donated to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center. This year they raised $38,000. Since 1993, Holiday World has donated more than $440,000 from this event.

We're told the money raised will go toward improvements to Will's Way playground at the rehab center's therapeutic preschool.

They'll also use the money to update the Milestones Child Development Center.

