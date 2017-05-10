Owensboro airport sees steady flight numbers after marketing campaign kickoff

So far, manager Bob Whitmer said the airport has seen steady numbers since starting the campaign (WFIE)

Officials at the Owensboro and Daviess County Regional Airport are hoping a new marketing campaign will boost flight numbers this year. This comes after staff said they saw low Allegiant numbers last year.

Airport officials revealed their new commercial at the last Rooster Booster breakfast which is just one piece of the marketing campaign staff rolled out to boost those numbers.

He said they're not too worried that Louisville will begin offering Allegiant flights at the end of May. Their focus is on Western Kentucky, Owensboro, Madisonville, and Paducah.

He said he hopes that will make up for the expected decrease in customers near Louisville.

Whitmer said the Convention and Visitors Bureau gave $70,000 for the project. In March, he requested $100,000 from the city and county knowing the importance of an airport with services like this in the community.

"I think any economist would tell you it's important, particularly for businesses, that they can get to their headquarters, to their customers, to their suppliers, and those same people can get into Owensboro in a very timely fashion," Whitmer said.

The city and county are both considering that extra money for the airport in their budgets this year, but both of those are not yet finalized.

