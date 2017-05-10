State Board of Education visit Evansville to discuss progress of failing schools

Three failing schools in the EVSC are making steady improvement in turning things around.

The State Board of Education was in Evansville on Wednesday to discuss the three schools and since state-mandated interventions at Glenwood, Lincoln, and Caze.

Several studies have found that they are making progress.

After listening to a presentation of data from Kelsey Wright, the director of school transformation with the EVSC, the state board said that they are happy with the results and they just need to continue what they are doing.

The state board expects the growth to continue for all of the schools.

