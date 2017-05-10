Panther baseball lands a dozen All-G-MAC honors

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team landed 12 spots on the 2017 Great Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference team as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning. Seth Campbell, Cody Bridges, Joseph Burke and Josh Galvan each were named to the First-Team while Cody Jackson, Adam Brown, Andrew Kirkland, Ryan Hundley and Alex Franzen earned a spot on the Second-Team. Lane Kennemore, Alex Franzen and Joseph Burke also were named to the All-Freshman team.

Campbell earned a spot on the First-Team at the shortstop position, boasting a .384 on base percentage. The senior has started all 45 games at shortstop and has driven in 22 runs off of 41 hits. Campbell has tabbed 10 stolen bases on the season.

Bridges was named to the First-Team outfield, batting .321. The sophomore has tabbed 32 RBI’s this season and holds a .425 on base percentage. The outfielder recorded 16 multi-hits game this season and has stolen a team-leading 17 bases.

Burke earned First-Team honors in the designated hitter slot, boasting a .358 batting average and a slugging percentage of .605. The freshman has 29 hits in 24 games, including eight doubles and four home runs. Burke has driven in 20 runs while scoring 18 himself, and was also named to the All-Freshman team.

Galvan brought home First-Team honor as a utility fielder. Splitting time between the outfield and catching, Galvan has a batting percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .516. The senior is second on the team with six home runs on the season, driving in 33 runs off of 50 hits.

Jackson was named to the Second-Team, boasting a .489 slugging percentage and .311 batting average. The catcher had 10 multi-hit games this season, driving in 19 runs off of 28 hits.

Brown earned Second-Team honors with a slugging percentage of .578. The first basemen is batting .329 with 54 hits, driving in 39 runs. The senior leads the team with 17 doubles and is tied for the lead in home runs with seven.

Kirkland, a Second-Team selection, is batting .345 with 48 hits in 37 games. The junior has driven in 32 runs and scored 28 runs himself. Kirkland boasted an 11-game hitting streak from Feb. 26 to April 2.

Hundley was named to the Second-Team with a 3.59 earned run average. In 67.2 innings pitched, the sophomore has struck out 62 batters and allowed 31 runs. Hundley hold a record of five wins and two losses in 12 starts.

Franzen earned Second-Team honors, as well as a spot on the All-Freshman team, as the closing pitcher. The freshman has tabbed seven saves on the season, striking out 26 batters in 30.1 innings pitched. Franzen has held opponents to 10 runs off of 31 hits.

Kennemore brought home All-Freshman honors at third base. In 15 games, Kennemore tabbed 24 hits including five doubles. Kennemore has stolen eight bases and holds a .407 batting average with an on base percentage of .485.

