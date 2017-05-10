Reitz's Thompson signs with Screaming Eagles tennis

University of Southern Indiana Women's Tennis has signed Lauryn Thompson (Evansville, Indiana) to a national letter of intent for the 2017-18 season. Thompson joins early signee Anna McDonald, who signed with the Screaming Eagles in the fall.



Thompson is currently a senior at Reitz High School in Evansville, Indiana, where she played both volleyball and tennis. She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, and Teen Power.



On the tennis court, she was named Rookie of the Year in 2013, Academic All-City in 2016 and First-Team All-SIAC in 2015.



"Lauryn's best tennis is definitely yet to come. After completing her high school volleyball career in the fall, her tennis has improved dramatically the last six months," Head Coach Keely Porter said. "I know she will make an immediate impact on my team. She is working on aggressive strategies, strength & conditioning, and hopefully gaining doubles experience over the summer."



Porter also had this to say about McDonald: "Anna comes from a strong tennis family. She works with her dad, a former UE tennis player, and her triplet brothers, while living in Florida. I am very happy she still has relatives near Evansville, making her move back to the Midwest more comfortable.



"Anna is highly disciplined and eager to improve," Porter continued. "Her tennis should thrive with the support and encouragement of my returning players. Anna's kind, well-mannered nature will be a wonderful addition to our team environment."

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department