Screaming Eagles climb to #2 in Regional Poll

University of Southern Indiana baseball team rose to second in the third and final NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2017. The Screaming Eagles follow Northwood University in the poll, while passing Wayne State University (MI) (third) and Bellarmine University (fourth) this week.

Rounding out the top eight teams in the Midwest Region were Saint Joseph's College (fifth), Quincy University (sixth), Drury University (seventh), and Walsh University (eighth). The top eight teams in the region, following this week's conference tournaments, earn a spot in the NCAA II Midwest Regional, May 18-21.

The Eagles (32-17), who are ranked 20th nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association top 25 poll and 24th in Collegiate Baseball/American Baseball Coaches Association top 30 poll, begin Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they play William Jewell College at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri. USI is the top seed from the GLVC East Division, while William Jewell (21-25) is the fourth seed from the GLVC West.

NCAA Division II Midwest Region Poll

1. Northwood

2. Southern Indiana

3. Wayne St. (Mich.)

4. Bellarmine

5. St. Joseph's (Ind.)

6. Quincy

7. Drury

8. Walsh

9. Illinois-Springfield

10. Grand Valley St.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department