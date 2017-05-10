Otters fall before packed house on Education Day

In the final exhibition game before the Frontier League regular season begins Friday, the Southern Illinois Miners beat the Evansville Otters 9-4 on Wednesday in the Children’s Museum of Evansville Education Day game.

Local area schools packed the stands and the 5,263 fans in attendance helped record the highest Education Day crowd in the 23-year history of the Otters’ franchise. It was the first sellout at Bosse Field since 2015.

On the field, the Miners' offense picked up right where it left off from the Tuesday in Marion, Ill.

Southern Illinois scored five runs through the first two innings and added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.

Evansville’s John Schultz hit a solo home run to left to start the scoring for the Otters in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, Josh Allen hit a two-run home run.

Schultz finished 1 for 5 with the solo home run. Allen went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Otters' outfielder Myles Babitt went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Brooks Trujillo of Southern Illinois earned the win and Evansville's Felix Baez took the loss.

The Otters will begin the regular season Friday with a three-game series at Rent One Park in Marion, Ill. against the Southern Illinois Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans can listen to Friday’s game live on evansvilleotters.com. The games Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on WUEV 91.5 FM and Lucas Corley will provide play-by-play coverage of all three games.

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations