USI Women wrap up season at Super Regionals

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
CANTON, OH (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana Women's Golf concluded it's season Wednesday afternoon at the NCAA II East Super Regional at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles placed ninth out of 12 teams.
 
Junior Taylor Howerton (Evansville, Indiana) narrowly missed advancing to the NCAA Championships as an individual, finishing just one stroke behind the final qualifier. In the third round, she shot a three-under 33 the first nine holes. However, she shot a five-over 41 on the second nine, but still finished with her best round of the regional by way of a two-over 74.
 
In round one, she shot a four-over 76 and added a five-over 77 in round two to finish tied for ninth with an 11-over 227.
 
Senior Kori Jacobsen (Bedford, Indiana) was the second highest placing Eagle, finishing tied for 40thwith a 29-over 245 (88-75-82).
 
The Eagles were ninth after shooting a three-day total of 994. USI carded a 338 in round one before bouncing back with a 322 in round two. They wrapped up with a 334 on day three to finish 130 strokes over par.

5/8-10/2017 -- NCAA II East Super Regional
Glenmoor Country Club -- Canton, Ohio
Par 72, 6197 yards -- 12 teams, 66 players

Southern Indiana  

338

322

334

  994

   +130

  9th

Howerton, Taylor  

76

77

74

  227

   +11

  t-9th

Jacobsen, Kori  

88

75

82

  245

   +29

  t-40th

Davis, Grace  

81

83

94

  258

   +42

  t-53rd

Zehner, Abbey  

93

89

88

  270

   +54

  62nd

Bumpus, Holly  

94

87

90

  271

   +55

  63rd

# Indicates individual player

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department

