USI Women wrap up season at Super Regionals

University of Southern Indiana Women's Golf concluded it's season Wednesday afternoon at the NCAA II East Super Regional at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles placed ninth out of 12 teams.Junior(Evansville, Indiana) narrowly missed advancing to the NCAA Championships as an individual, finishing just one stroke behind the final qualifier. In the third round, she shot a three-under 33 the first nine holes. However, she shot a five-over 41 on the second nine, but still finished with her best round of the regional by way of a two-over 74.In round one, she shot a four-over 76 and added a five-over 77 in round two to finish tied for ninth with an 11-over 227.Senior(Bedford, Indiana) was the second highest placing Eagle, finishing tied for 40with a 29-over 245 (88-75-82).The Eagles were ninth after shooting a three-day total of 994. USI carded a 338 in round one before bouncing back with a 322 in round two. They wrapped up with a 334 on day three to finish 130 strokes over par.