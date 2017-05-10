Henderson, Evansville firefighters train for chemical fires at EVV

If you saw a 200-foot foaming spray at the Evansville Airport on Wednesday, it wasn't a plane on fire but community firefighting agencies field training for chemical fires in the community.

Fire departments from Henderson and Evansville teamed with Marathon Petroleum to prepare for above ground storage tank fires.

The foam applications can be used for any type of chemical or fuel type fire, water is used primarily for cooling, the foam is used to extinguish and prevent chemical fumes from spreading. It's also used as a "blanket" to contain the fire from spreading.

Wednesday was the second day of training.

There was also classroom training that took place at the Evansville Career and Tech Center.

