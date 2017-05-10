EPD K9 Unit hosts police K9 field trials - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD K9 Unit hosts police K9 field trials

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The EPD K9 Unit hosted the United States Police Canine Association Region 5 for the 2017 police K9 field trials. 

The event lasted two days.  

The dogs were tested on how they search for a suspect and agility, along with apprehension. 

The top dog will go on to compete in later events.

