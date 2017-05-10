Ziemer Funeral Homes donates $10K check to Deaconess Foundation

The new Linda White Hospice House on Deaconess' downtown campus is close to opening.

Ziemer Funeral Homes presented the Deaconess Foundation with a $10,000 check.

Jennifer Ziemer told us that the new hospice care facility hits close to her family. They have recently had family members suffer through cancer.

Her family's business wanted to make sure terminal patients can get be as comfortable as possible.

Currently, there are seven patient suites, and there are adjoining bedrooms for family and friends.\

