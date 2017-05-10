Prosecutor: Evansville man sentenced to 9 years for rape

An Evansville man has been sentenced to nine years for rape, according to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.

In April, a jury found Edward Meiggs, 43, guilty of rape after a three-day trial.

We're told Meiggs was arrested in May of 2015 after a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior from a customer at his business, Evansville Metaphysics.

According to a release from the prosecutor's office, Meiggs will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

We're told he will be placed on the sex offender registry database.

