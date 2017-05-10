Newly released renderings show plans for Costco, other Promenade developments

There are new details on the 215-acre Promenade development on Evansville's east side.

As we told you earlier this week, Costco has the green light for construction on part of the property, and much more is in the works. We were granted access to the Promenade property Wednesday where the land developers gave us an update.

New renderings were released Wednesday and show the store bordered by I-69, Morgan Avenue, and Crosspointe Boulevard.

Work has started on the North Burkhardt entrance which will lead you to a new artisan pizza restaurant, a soup and sandwich place, and Fresh Thyme Market will be build later this fall.

Drivers will have direct access to the store off I-69.You can take the Morgan Avenue exit and turn right into the parking lot at Costco.

You can also access the store from the Lloyd Expressway once you turn into Crosspointe. Land developers say Crosspointe was originally overbuilt to handle the capacity of about 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles.

"We're actually expanding the intersection at Vogel and Burkhardt on both sides of the road and putting in a new traffic light in that whole process," said President of the Martin Group, Steve Martin. "Obviously, it takes traffic to have retailers, but we think it will be managed quite well."

While work will not happen at once, they're hoping more developers will come in to create what they've envisioned from the start: shopping, restaurants, apartments, and high-end condos attracting young people to the Evansville community.

"We ultimately see about 1,000 units on this site," said Martin. "Then there's some discussion with two different brands of hospitality at one end with a small conference center."

They've also started building bike and walking trails to make this what they envisioned years ago, a full-scale lifestyle development.

"The urban land institute has shown a portion of them want to be downtown, 20%," said Martin. "The other 80% want to be throughout the city or in the suburbs, or in rural areas. We want to be one of the arrows in the quiver for the city and the region to attract and retain companies, jobs, and also housing opportunities where people want to live, work and play."

Martin told us Fresh Thyme developers are hoping to be open this coming fall.

As for Costco, they plan to start construction in next spring and open in the fall of 2018.

Steve told us The Martin Group would love to hear ideas from the public about potential companies, businesses or restaurants you'd like to see in the area. You can contact them via email at promenade@themartingroup.net.

