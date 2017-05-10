Dispatch: Gas leak in Gibson Co. cleared

A gas leak in Gibson County has been cleared.More >>
Crews were called to a reported fire at Sportsman's Grille and Billards in Evansville.More >>
An Evansville woman is in jail accused of dealing meth. Police say they pulled 60-year-old Doris Hawles over for speeding on Covert Avenue.More >>
Police say 22-year-old Kyle Baker killed Robert Ocke-Hall during an argument in April of 2016.More >>
Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the audit report of the Union County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2015.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
