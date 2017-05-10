Screagles face familiar foe ahead of NCAA

USI's softball team begins pursuit of a NCAA crown Thursday against a very familiar foe.

This is the third consecutive season the Screagles and Lakers have crossed paths in the Midwest Regional's opening game.

In 2015, USI rallied late for a 4-2 victory. However, Grand Valley returned the favor last year with a 4-3 walk-off win.

This season the Screagles shutout the Lakers 5-0 in an early-season tournament in Florida.

The Screagles and Grand Valley State square off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the USI Softball Complex.

