Evansville woman accused of dealing meth

An Evansville woman is in jail accused of dealing meth.

Police say they pulled 60-year-old Doris Hawles over for speeding on Covert Avenue. We're told police had recently been tipped off that she was selling meth.

Officers say they found meth in her purse and more than $1,200 in cash.

Hawles is facing a dealing with meth charge.

