Jury deliberating in Evansville murder trial

The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of an Evansville man.

Police say 22-year-old Kyle Baker killed Robert Ocke-Hall during an argument in April of 2016.

The trial began Monday with opening statements. Tuesday, EPD officers testified about the night of the shooting and witness interviews.

Police believe Baker and Ocke-Hall were arguing over money owed to Baker's brother.

We're told, if convicted, Baker could face life without parole.

