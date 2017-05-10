Raccoon causes Posey Co. power outage

A raccoon was the cause of a power outage that knocked out power to over a thousand Vectren customers Wednesday morning.

We're told the animal found its way into a substation.

Mt Vernon outage restored. raccoon came in contact with a substation taking out fuses causing an inability to use a substation transformer — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) May 10, 2017

At one point Vectren's outage map showed about 1,500 customers out.

