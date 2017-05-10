Boil advisory lifted for Elberfeld water customers

The Elberfeld Water Department has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for its customers.

The advisory was issued to customers from Elberfeld Road south to Ayrshire Road, and from Warrick County Line Road east to Asbury Cemetery Road. Other included areas were: Baseline Road west of Warrick County Line Road, Three Lakes Drive, Remington Ridge, Boonville New-Harmony Road, and Lake Haven Drive. Customers that live on and from Elberfeld Road to the north are excluded.

No contamination was found in the test samples, according to the press release sent from Elberfeld Water Utility.

