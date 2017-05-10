Boil advisory issued for Elberfeld water customers

The Elberfeld Water Department has issued a precautionary boil advisory.

The advisory is for customers from Elberfeld Road south to Ayrshire Rd, and from Warrick County Line Road east to Asbury Cemetery Road. This also includes Baseline Road west of Warrick County Line Road, Three Lakes Drive, Remington Ridge, Boonville New-Harmony Road, and Lake Haven Drive. Customers that live on and from Elberfeld Road to the north are excluded.

Water officials say the advisory is due to a ruptured water main from Evansville. Although contamination is unlikely, customers are urged to bring all water for consumption purposes to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before use.

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

