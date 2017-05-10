Evansville masseuse found guilty of rape to be sentenced

The Evansville masseuse who was found guilty last month of raping one of his clients is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Edward Meiggs was accused of raping a customer at his business, Evansville Metaphysic, in 2016.

The prosecutor's office says Meiggs was only found guilty on one count of felony rape, and not-guilty on two other counts.

