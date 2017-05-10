Man shot; EPD investigating several other shots fired reports

Evansville police tell us a man was shot in the foot while walking up the steps to his home.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Judson Street, south of Gum.

Two bullet holes were found in the handrail of the home, according to the police report.

The man was taken to a local hospital. An EPD sergeant tells us the victim has not been cooperative and, so far, no one has been arrested.

Police say the shooting is just one of several "shots fired" calls they have responded to overnight.

Early Wednesday morning, there was another pair of shootings, one on Washington Avenue near St. Vincent Hospital, the other at Lombard and Monroe and another on Grand Avenue.

No one was hurt in those incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to give them a call.

