Man shot; EPD investigating several other shots fired reports

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.More >>
This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.More >>
Edward Meiggs was accused of raping a customer at his business, Evansville Metaphysic, in 2016.More >>
Edward Meiggs was accused of raping a customer at his business, Evansville Metaphysic, in 2016.More >>
It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Judson Street, south of Gum.More >>
It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Judson Street, south of Gum.More >>
In Gibson County, Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state-money to fix roads.More >>
In Gibson County, Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state-money to fix roads.More >>
Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.More >>
Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
A teenager was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County.More >>
A teenager was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>