WATCH: A traffic alert for those driving from Henderson to Evansville today. Hillary Simon has the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN DELAY: The Alert Day set for today has been pushed back. The sunny and warm weather this week has helped alleviate area flooding. It will be mild this morning with low temps in the 60's under clear skies. Sunny skies early and southwest winds will push temps in the lower to middle 80's. Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight through early Friday.

FIX FOR 41: There's a traffic alert for those making the drive from Henderson to Evansville today. Crews will be shifting their focus to the other side of the Twin Bridges, and shifting traffic for some more maintenance work. It's a necessary step before they can start the major reconstruction project on Highway 41.

COMEY FIRED: President Donald Trump's stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey throws into question the future of an investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and immediately raises suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset. We'll have the latest.

KENTUCKY HONOR FLIGHT: A group of Daviess County Veterans will make their way around Washington today. It's their turn for an Honor Flight. We'll have the details.

PLAY BALL FOR EDUCATION: Bosse Field will be filled with thousands of kids the Evansville Otters Education Day. The Otters play Southern Illinois in their final exhibition game. The Miners beat Evansville yesterday in an Education Day exhibition game at their place, 8-7. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 this morning.

BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY: It's National Bike to School Day. It's a way to encourage children to safely bicycle or walk to school. We'll tell you which area schools are taking part.

So, enjoy your Wednesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

- Dan

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.