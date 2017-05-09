Owensville applies for grant to help fix roadways

Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state money to help fix roads.

Clerk-Treasurer Kristy York says Owensville is applying for the Community Crossings Grant, which could fund up to $1 million of the project. York says that money would go towards a five-year plan to improve roads.

Some residents say it would be money well spent.

"The back roads have potholes too, but it's not as bad as that road," explained resident Rita Eads. "That road is devastating"

York says the grant application should be open sometime this summer.

